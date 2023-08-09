Dear Bunmi, female friends keep falling in love with me

I find it easy to interact with women and have a lot of female friends. Unfortunately, they all keep falling for me.

I don’t think I’m anything special and I don’t think I want more than friendship. I then don’t know what to say because I don’t want to hurt them.

In the past, I’ve even slept with a few simply because I don’t know what else to do, but then they want a proper relationship and it ends horribly.

I don’t want to stop being friends with women, so how can I stop the friendship being misconstrued?

Lawrence, by e-mail.

Dear Lawrence,

It’s either you’re so delicious to look at that women can’t help themselves, or you send out flirty signals without realising it.

Do you make it clear from the start that you’re simply interested in friendship?

Because if you’re meeting women, then asking them out and just expecting them to realise that’s all that’s on offer, you can understand their confusion.

So, make things clear from the onset the next time. Talk about any current girlfriend or ask your girl mate’s advice about someone you’re pursuing (if you’re not, just make it up).

Ask her about her love life, if she has a boyfriend; if not, what’s her type because you have some single friends she might like to meet, etc.

Do the same with girls you’re already friends with. If they still hit on you after this, you’re too gorgeous to be put in the friend group, and have no choice but to see your girlfriends with a sexy model or actress in your arms!

