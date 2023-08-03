Best friend is father figure to my kids, now I’m in love with him

I am a single mom of four – my kids have three different dads between them.

None of my exes has ever put himself forward as a father figure and the only reliable man in my life is my best friend, who I’ve known for nearly 20 years.

I’ve always been attracted to him, but I’m worried that if I tell him I love him, he might reject me and my kids will end up losing their one male role model.

Should I confess my true feelings or not?

Hannah, by e-mail.

Dear Hannah,

If you say nothing and he ends up falling in love with someone else, you’ll regret it for the rest of your life.

I’m sure you can both be mature about it if your feelings aren’t reciprocated.

You’re obviously wary of losing the friendship of a loving and loyal man, who means a lot to you and your children.

Be rest assured that if something is meant to happen between you, it will, without having to force the issue.