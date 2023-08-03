DCG lauds Oborevwori over charity foundation

The National Coordinator of Delta Connect Global, and Sheriff Call Center, Dr.Vincent Odogbor, on behalf of the leadership and members of the group, has commended the wife of Delta Governor Her Excellency Mrs. Tobore Oborevwori, as she flags off her pet project, You Matter Charity Foundation, in collaboration with Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis M.O.R.E Agenda for Deltans.

Odogbor said “We are proud to congratulate our patron Mrs, Tobore Oborevwori, on her well thought out people-centric initiative to float You Matter Charity Foundation to create a society where everyone feels valued no matter their background with the motto, ‘Everybody is Somebody’.



“This initiative is welcomed and very heartwarming as It emits glimmers of hope to the disadvantaged in the society, with unmistaken echoes of empathy,love and care.



“We will definitely collaborate with Her Excellency, to drive this noble course to the doorsteps of the target persons through our robust database of Deltans with the advocacy for accessible healthcare and right to education for every child, women empowerment, elimination of gender based violence and drug abuse, and carry out various outreaches to impact rural dwellers across all communities in the state.



“Her Excellency’s special focus to provide health care for children with autism spectrum disorder,

further strengthens our resolve that you are not just a leader or a Christian in words, but also a very empathic, compassionate and Christ like example worthy of emulation.



“This gesture provided by YOU MATTER CHARITY FOUNDATION will create more opportunities for Deltans to feel the impact of the MORE AGENDA of His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis the Governor of Delta state.

“We have no doubt in your ability, wisdom and willingness to deliver on this noble task your foundation has undertaken.



“Its our prayers that the hand of God will established this noble course, sustain, provide all the necessary resources needed as well as surround you with the right team that will drive the agenda home with undeniable results”.