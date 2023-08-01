Home » News » Day 2 screening of Ministerial Nominees: Senate to screen El- Rufai, Umahi, 12 others today
August 1, 2023

Day 2 Ministerial screening: Senate to screen El- Rufai, Umahi, 12 others today

By Henry Umoru 

THE Senate will today enter the day two of the screening  of the Ministerial  Nominees  submitted  to it last week Thursday  by President  Bola  Tinubu for subsequent  confirmation.

President Tinubu  had last week for twenty eight nominees  to the Senate  for screening.

The Senate  yesterday  screened fourteen  out of the twenty- eight just as it is set to attend to fourteen  nominees today.

At the moment, the Senate is attending to the  presentation  of bills slated for first reading and they are eleven of such.

According  to the Order Paper  of today, the  Senators will now begin with the screening  of Ministerial  Nominees.

The fourteen nominees  listed for screening  today are David Umahi (Ebonyi); Adebayo Olawale Edun (Ogun); Nasir Ahmad El-rufai CON (Kaduna); Ahmed Musa Dangiwa (Katsina) Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (Enugu); Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete (Delta); and  Dele Alake (Ekiti).

Others are Adekola Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo); Muhammad Idris (Niger); Professor Ali Pate Bauchi; Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo); Lateef Fagbemi SAN (Kwara);  Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo Akwa (Ibom); and Barr Hannatu Musawa (Katsina).

Recalled that the Senate  on Monday screened the following  nominees:Sen.Abubakar S.Kyari – Borno State; Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh – Edo State; Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – Rivers State; Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev – Benue State; Sen. John Owan Enoh – Cross River State; Hon.(Bar) Bello Muhammad -Sokoto State; Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa State and Amb.Yusuf Maitama Tuggar – Bauchi State.

Others were  Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi – Taraba State; Barr. Uju-Ken Ohaneye – Anambra State; Hon. (Dr). Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo – Ondo State; Dr. Betta C.Edu, Cross River State:  Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim – Nasarawa State; and Honourable  Nkiru Onyejiocha, Abia. 

