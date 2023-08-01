Day 2 Ministerial screening: Senate to screen El- Rufai, Umahi, 12 others today

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate will today enter the day two of the screening of the Ministerial Nominees submitted to it last week Thursday by President Bola Tinubu for subsequent confirmation.

President Tinubu had last week for twenty eight nominees to the Senate for screening.

The Senate yesterday screened fourteen out of the twenty- eight just as it is set to attend to fourteen nominees today.

At the moment, the Senate is attending to the presentation of bills slated for first reading and they are eleven of such.

According to the Order Paper of today, the Senators will now begin with the screening of Ministerial Nominees.

The fourteen nominees listed for screening today are David Umahi (Ebonyi); Adebayo Olawale Edun (Ogun); Nasir Ahmad El-rufai CON (Kaduna); Ahmed Musa Dangiwa (Katsina) Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (Enugu); Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete (Delta); and Dele Alake (Ekiti).

Others are Adekola Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo); Muhammad Idris (Niger); Professor Ali Pate Bauchi; Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo); Lateef Fagbemi SAN (Kwara); Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo Akwa (Ibom); and Barr Hannatu Musawa (Katsina).

Recalled that the Senate on Monday screened the following nominees:Sen.Abubakar S.Kyari – Borno State; Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh – Edo State; Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – Rivers State; Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev – Benue State; Sen. John Owan Enoh – Cross River State; Hon.(Bar) Bello Muhammad -Sokoto State; Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa State and Amb.Yusuf Maitama Tuggar – Bauchi State.

Others were Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi – Taraba State; Barr. Uju-Ken Ohaneye – Anambra State; Hon. (Dr). Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo – Ondo State; Dr. Betta C.Edu, Cross River State: Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim – Nasarawa State; and Honourable Nkiru Onyejiocha, Abia.