Dantata, Sheikh Rabiu’s family, others laud Speaker’s wife on Humanitarian Service 

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Prominent Kano philanthropist and industrialist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata and Sheikh Rabiu, the founder/chairman of BUA Group & BUA Foundation Family, have extended their commendation to Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, founder Fatima Tajudeen Abbas Foundation (FATAAB), the spouse of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for her dedication and selfless humanitarian endeavors facilitated through her Foundation the Fatima Tajudeen Abbas Foundation.

She received the accolades during her recent courtesy visits to the residences of Alhaji Aminu Dantata and Sheikh Rabiu.

The visits, was aimed at conveying her goodwill and extending her gratitude to these venerable elder statesmen and esteemed business magnates.

Additionally, she took the opportunity to provide them with an overview of the projects undertaken by her foundation.

During the visits, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas shared insights with her hosts regarding the overarching objectives of the Fatima Tajudeen Abbas Foundation (FATAAB).

The foundation, she said “is steadfastly committed to uplifting marginalized individuals by facilitating access to education, empowering women, ensuring the availability of quality healthcare services, and executing humanitarian initiatives designed to combat poverty.

“This comprehensive approach encompasses systematic efforts to reduce and eradicate illiteracy, foster job creation, and implement skill acquisition programs specifically tailored to empower youths, women, widows, children, the homeless, orphans, internally displaced persons, and other vulnerable segments of society.”