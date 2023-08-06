Dangote executive, UBA chief, others headline Nairobi PMI Africa Conference 2023

By Tunde Oso



TOP executives from Dangote Group, United Bank for Africa, Junior Achievement Africa are amongst other leading Nigerian organisations to the Project Management Institute (PMI) Africa Conference being hosted at the Emara Ole Sereni, Nairobi, Kenya, from 10-12 September 2023.



The conference brings together Africa’s most influential PMOs, project leaders, practitioners, youth, and government to elevate the project management landscape. With over 500 delegates attending, the conference promises to be the continent’s largest and most impactful gathering of project professionals.



The theme “The Africa We Want: Together We Can” will be reflected in presentations, product showcases, and panel discussions. The conference has a packed agenda with high-level experts addressing emerging and engaging topics that will shed light on some of the latest trends in the project management space.

From issues ranging from the continent’s skills gaps and the role of project managers in delivering Agenda 2063 to the role of women and youth in driving Africa’s future and mainstreaming project management in the public sector, it is set to be an insightful conference.



Keynote speaker Alex Alozie, Executive Director and Group Chief Operating Officer at UBA Group, will speak on cultivating skills for leading and managing complex projects and share lessons on the role of project management in the growth and success of major businesses.



Simi Nwogugu, CEO of Junior Achievement Africa, will share her views on education and entrepreneurship. as a panellist with Sydney Sam, CEO, Workspace Global.



Adeola Akande, Transformation/Change Management. Lead at Dangote Industries joins fellow Nigerian Temi Kolawole, Digital Marketing Executive, DLM Capital Group, and Dr. Moses Adoko, Chief Knowledge Offices, NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre, to discuss AI and its implications for Africa.



“The PMI Africa Conference has a strong track record of attracting speakers from all over the continent and the world. The real-time collaborative ecosystem the conference creates draws record number of project professionals to the conference each year.”



First-time attendees will get to network with industry peers, meet subject matter experts and learn more about PMI’s products and solutions. One of the conference’s highlights is the roundtable discussions – an invaluable opportunity built into the agenda for project managers to discuss topics that matter most to the community.



The PMI Africa Conference 2023 is sponsored by the Creativ Group and Project Management Institute Educational Foundation (PMIEF).