Dafinone commiserates with Seplat over ‘Majestic’ oil rig mishap

Dafinone

The Senator Representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly has commiserated with Seplat Energy Plc over the ‘Majestic’ oil rig incident that occurred near Ogboren community, close to Ovhor Oilfield in the Sapele Local Government Area in Delta State.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a Seplat press release resulted in the loss of one life with three other crew members said to be missing.

Dafinone in a statement on Thursday, said that he was saddened by the incident which he described as tragic, and consoles the company as well as family members of the deceased.

The Delta Central lawmaker also charged Seplat management to redouble its efforts in searching for the missing crew members and give survivors adequate medical attention.

Senator Dafinone further tasked the company to immediately commence an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the oil rig to avoid future occurrences.

He also charged the impacted Ogboren community leaders and people to remain calm while waiting for the outcome of the investigation.

According to Senator Dafinone, “It was a rude shock to me when I heard about the collapsing incident of ‘Majestic’ oil rig which was in transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor leading to the death of one staff and three others missing.

“On behalf of the great people of Delta Central, I wish to commiserate with the management of Seplat Energy Plc over this unfortunate incident of the collapse of it’s Majestic oil rig.

“In a moment like this, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the crew member who tragically lost his life and those of the three missing persons.

“I urge the management of the company to redouble their rescue efforts in finding the missing crew members and as a matter of urgency set up an inquiry into circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident to avoid future occurrence” Dafinone said