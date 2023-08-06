Cybersecurity expert, Dinah Lugard tackles drug addiction with book, tech

In a resolute endeavor to combat the escalating issue of drug addiction and address the social stigmatization surrounding it, Dinah Lugard, has set out a three-approach.

Lugard, an electrical engineer, cyber security expert and Founder of The Cure Initiative, said her Initiative had already achieved remarkable strides in rehabilitating individuals grappling with addiction, and conducting impactful drug abuse outreaches, culminating in a documentary titled “Drug Pandemic” released on June 26th, coinciding with the International Day Against Substance Use and Illicit Trafficking.

“Amidst the ongoing efforts to provide a comprehensive support system,” Dinah Lugard said, “we are poised to unveil an innovative app named SoberTech.

“However, the app’s launch is just one facet of her relentless dedication to the cause. Concurrently, I’m set to release a transformative book on drug addiction and an indispensable sobriety journal, further enriching our mission of changing lives and empowering individuals on their journeys to becoming better versions of themselves.

“The book promises to offer invaluable insights into the world of drug addiction, dispelling myths and misconceptions while providing hope and understanding to those struggling with substance abuse,” she added.

A statement noted that drawing from her experiences with The Cure Initiative, Dinah has poured her heart and expertise into the pages, aiming to create a powerful resource for both individuals on the path to recovery and their families.

“Equally significant is the introduction of the sobriety journal, designed as a practical and supportive workbook to guide individuals through their challenging journey of sobriety. With exercises, reflections, and motivational prompts, the journal seeks to foster resilience, strength, and self-awareness in those seeking a life free from addiction,” it added.

Speaking about the book and journal launch, Dinah expressed her profound belief in the power of knowledge and self-reflection in the fight against addiction.”Understanding addiction is crucial, but equally important is providing individuals with a means to document their experiences and growth.

“The book and journal together will empower them to confront their struggles head-on and build a brighter future.

“As the SoberTech app, book, and sobriety journal prepare for their much-anticipated release, there is newfound hope that this multi-dimensional approach will truly break down barriers in the fight against addiction.

“By leveraging technology, knowledge, and compassion, my teamn and I at The Cure Initiative continue to pave the way for a more empathetic and supportive society for those seeking to overcome addiction and embrace sobriety,” Dinah Lugard said.