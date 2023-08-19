Customs, PR firm partner to bolster communication, advocacy

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its communication and policy advocacy endeavors, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to partner with Bruit Costaud, an affiliate of Ballard Partners United States of America (USA), a renowned public relations firm on strategic communication.

This collaboration is expected to pave the way for enhanced revenue generation and collection, as well as efficient smuggling prevention and suppression.

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, while receiving the Bruit Costaud team, led by former Minister of Information and Culture, who is the Senior Consultant, Government Affairs, Bruit Costaud, Lai Mohammed, said the NCS is optimistic that this collaboration will mark the beginning of a fruitful relationship, capitalizing on the wealth of experience and innovative strategies brought forth by Bruit Costaud.

Adeniyi said this venture is expected to plant the seeds of effective communication on fertile ground, reaping benefits for both the Nigeria Customs Service and the public it serves.

He stressed the significance of aligning an organisation’s vision with its goals, a field he is familiar with.

He highlighted the importance of strategic communication in governance and lobbying, elucidating that the process involves influencing courses of action rather than just government and legislative lobbying.

Adeniyi commended Bruit Costaud for their track record and diverse expertise, noting that the collaboration will tap into their rich experience to advance the NCS’s objectives.

He emphasized that the proposal presented by Bruit Costaud will be treated as a valuable resource, expressing the NCS’s readiness to embrace new ideas and innovation in its pursuit of efficient services.

Adeniyi said this partnership is poised to open new avenues for government agencies seeking impactful communication tools.

Earlier, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who is the Senior Consultant, Government Affairs, Bruit Costaud, said the firm is renowned for its track record in providing comprehensive political and legislative counsel services that would help the government bridge the gap between policy formulation and public awareness.

“We have come here to introduce our firm. Ballard is a US firm of lobbyists and public relations and we represent them not just in Nigeria, but in Africa. So, we’re not just an affiliate of other partners, I am also a Ballad partner worldwide.

“We offer strategic communications, not because we believe that the directors of communications are not competent, but because we believe that we can add value to what they do. Even as a former Minister for Information and Culture, I also needed the services of consultants.”

Alhaji Mohammed said the firm will first understand and work together with the in-house team of the service.

He said in Public Relations, diplomacy and governance working with stakeholders is critical, saying image-making is a crucial task that requires expertise.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed was accompanied by two Senior Advisors of the firm, former Minister Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and former Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar And senior Consultant, Govt Affairs, Olajumoke Bamigbola.