Customs, OAGF in revenue raising partnership

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Oluwayoyin Maidein, has expressed readiness to collaborate with Nigeria Custom Service to increase Revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

She gave the assurance when the Ag. Comptroller of Custom, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, visited, her Office, in Abuja, yesterday, according to a statement by her Director Press and Publication, Mr. Bawa Mokwa.

Dr. Madein stressed that the OAGF would co-operate and collaborate with all the Revenue generating Agencies to achieve the Federal Government Revenue target towards Economic Development

She described the Nigeria Custom Service as one of the major key organisations which the Federal Government rellied on for survival, adding that the Service played a positive role in revenue generation in the country,s economy.

Earlier in his remark, the Ag. C-G said that his mission was to seek more support and robust working relationship with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.