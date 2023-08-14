Customs intercepts 81 tablets of cannabis sativa in Kebbi

…rakes in N99m revenue

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state area Command of the Nigeria Customs service, on Monday handed over 81 tablets of Cannabis sativa to National drugs law enforcement agency Kebbi state command .

Speaking to journalists at the Command’s headquarters, the state Comptroller of Customs, Ben Oramalugo said that other seizures were also made which include 138 packs of tramadol, used Toyota Camry, 46 bags of foreign rice, 88 bales of second hand clothes and 4,200 liters of PMS among other items during it’s routine operations at various borders in the state.

He noted that though the closure of Kamba border and other borders close to Niger have affected their revenue drive because of coup in Niger the state Command have been able to rake in N99,282,547m as revenue.

Oramalugo added that the duty paid value of the seized items is at least twenty two million one hundred and thirty million (22,132,077) ” this is the reason we must kill drugs addiction and smuggling of contraband items into the country and Kebbi in particular before it kills all of us”, he said.

According to him, despite enforcement of border closure as directed by ECOWAS due to military take over in Niger Republic, Kebbi state command have engaged communities near the border in a series of enlightenments on the need for them to comply with ECOWAS directive pending further directive.

Responding on behalf of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, after receiving the seized items from Customs, the state commander, Suleiman Muhammad thanked the Customs comptroller and his management team for the snynegy and the tireless efforts the command is making to assist the command in fighting drug smuggling.

He stressed that to further cement the enduring relationship between Customs and NDLEA, Oramalugo, the Kebbi state Command’s Customs Comptroller handed over two of his staff with drugs addiction challenges for rehabilitation which he said are fast responding to rehabilitation process.