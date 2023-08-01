Customs boss charges newly-promoted DCGs on revenue, professionalism

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Acting Comptroller-General (C-G) of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, yesterday charged the newly-promoted Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCGs) of Customs to up their games in the organisation’s efforts towards optimizing revenue for the federation.

Speaking during the decoration ceremony at the headquarters of the Service in Abuja, yesterday, Adeniyi told the officers that their promotion was in recognition of their meritorious service to the nation and described it as a call for greater performance in their various tasks.

He stated: “We know that there is a high expectation on Customs to raise revenue, especially at this difficult time for the economy. “Your promotion is a call for higher performance and you must live up to your professional calling.

“You are to ensure that you attain the vision of your departments in their contributions to the overall goal of the Nigeria Customs Service. You are to consolidate on the initiatives of the last seven to eight years and other innovative ways of discharging your duties.

“There exist opportunities for innovations to build strong a Customs that we can all be proud of. We will operate as trade facilitators and all our officers must bear that in mind.”

DCG Festus Okun who responded on behalf of his colleagues pledged greater service delivery as according to him, the new management team members were fully aware of government expectations from the organization.