Customs arrests drug suspect, seizes N94m worth of drugs in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Customs Area Command has arrested a drug suspect in one of its routine operations around the borders in the state.

The state Comptroller of Customs, Mr Ben Oramalugo, said that the name of the drugs suspect would not be mentioned since is still under investigation by border drill, a unit under customs that effected his arrest.

In another development, the Kebbi state operatives on patrol also seized some contraband goods which include 98 packs of diezepam,10 sacks of snuff, 1080 pieces of donkey skin and meat, 30 bags of foreign rice and one used Toyota car used for conveyance among others with a duty paid value of N164m.

Similarly, the seized donkey skins were formally handed over to the head of Nigerian agricultural quarantine services Alhaji Abdulraq Muhammad Bashar while seized drugs were handed over to Usman Muhammad Sulaiman Commander of National drugs law enforcement agency Kebbi state.

Oramalugo, who observed one minute silence for two officers of the Command killed by suspected bandits, on Wednesday, warned smugglers and criminals to desist from their nefarious acts, saying “we know the attack was meant to divert our attention from fighting smuggling and drugs supply into the country. We will remain undeterred and resolve to stop illicit trades at the borders. We would never be hindered by faceless and heartless criminals he said.

Speaking shortly after the hand over, the Kebbi state Commander of NDLEA,Malam Usman Sulaiman Muhammad thanked the customs for the continuous support. He pledged to destroy the illicit drugs as soon as they get the nod from National headquarters.