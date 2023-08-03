Customs arrests 13 suspects over 50 contraband seizures worth N463m

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone A of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, has arrested 15 suspects in connection with 50 contraband with Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N463 million seized by men of the unit last month.

Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu, disclosed this, yesterday, while speaking with journalists.

He listed the seized items to include 5,642 X 50 kilograms bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to nine trailer loads), 18,925 litres (757 X 25 litres jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit), 20 pieces of pistol pouches and 15 pieces of bulletproof jackets.

Ejibunu said other items seized were 15 pieces of jack knives, 49 cartons of children school shoes, 181(87 kg) parcels of Indian hemp, 357 kegs X 5 litres of vegetable oil, one unit of Honda motorcycle and two used (tokunbo) vehicles.

According to him, “The 50 seizures were made within the period under review for non-compliance with the extant Customs laws.

“The total Duty Paid Value, DPV, of the seized goods stood at N463 million, while N66.5 million was recovered as revenue into the Federation Account through the issuance of Demand Notices on Customs duties that were discovered to be underpaid.

“Also, 13 suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures, and are at different stages of investigations and prosecution.”