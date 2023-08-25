Culture minister, Musawa is a serving NYSC member, HURIWA alleges 

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has alleged that the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa is a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to a statement by HURIWA on Thursday, Musawa dumped her NYSC scheme in Ebonyi state, many years back, but later showed interest in completing it.

The group claimed that the minister was mobilised this year and got posted to a law firm in Abuja before her appointment.

It then urged the NYSC to compel Musawa to focus on either her national youth service or the ministerial appointment.

“She was confirmed by the senate without proper screening and sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as minister of arts

“HURIWA wonders about the kind of scrutiny being conducted by the Department of State Services so much so that it wasn’t disclosed that the minister is a youth corper,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the minister has not made any statement regarding this.