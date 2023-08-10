Cultural Tourism: Olori Janet Afolabi staged maiden Adire Festival in Osun

Olori Janet Afolabi Foundation, OJAF has staged the maiden Adire Festival in Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government area of Osun state.

The Festival seeks to promote culture and empower indigent hard working youths who want to make a living through the making and sewing of Adire.

The event, which took place in August 9, was also part of the activities marking the 60th birthday of the King of Apomu Kingdom, Oba Kayode Afolabi, Alapomu of Apomu.

In his speech, Oba Afolabi, who is the 14th Alapomu of Apomu welcomed the guests to ancient town of Apomu.

He said the town is a historical site with cultural heritage and historical identity which dates back to the 16th century.

He said Apomu was one of the most important commercial centres in Yoruba land as it was also the oldest trans market in Yorubaland.

Oba Afolabi encouraged the youths to take advantage of the historical background and be focused because they are the future of the town.

Olori Janet Afolabi, CNN award-winning journalist and Queen of Apomu Kingdom and Founder of OJAF, said it is important to keep and maintain our local culture, arts crafts and clothes because they are our heritage.

“While promoting our culture, we are also providing the youths with economic opportunities and a platform to showcase their creativity and talents to the world.”

The event was supported by Bi-courtney Aviation Services as parts of its efforts towards developing aviation tourism and cultural development in Nigeria.

It is one of the activities of the Chairman of the company, Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, a legal luminary in giving back to the society especially developing the untapped cultural potentials for tourism development in different communities. Dr. Babalakin is a grass root person who believes in empowering communities economically thereby contributing to the overall GDP of Nigeria.