Cultist jailed 5 yrs for stealing, attempting to escape from custody

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has sentenced a notorious cultist, Blessing Agree, to five years in prison for stealing and an attempt to escape from lawful custody.

The accused had been on the wanted list of the Anti-Kidnapping squad of the Bayelsa State Police Command for repeated cases of alleged armed robbery and terrorising suburbs in Yenagoa, the state capital. He was arrested on May 5, 2023.

The Anti-Kidnapping squad led by its Commander, Nsimo Benson, after a proper intelligence gathering and detailed information on his complicity in the armed robbery attack on one Omega Bassey along the Samson Siasia Stadium at the Ovom suburb of the state capital, swung into action and arrested the accused.

The accused was arraigned on August 9, 2023, on a two-count charge of stealing and attempting to escape from lawful custody.

Chief Magistrate Stanley Ekelu, in its judgment, sentenced the accused to two years for stealing and three years for attempting to escape from lawful custody.