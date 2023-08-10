Cultism: Police rescue 9 children from initiation spot in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command Thursday, rescued nine minors at an initiation spot in Mushin area of Lagos.

The victims were between nine and 14 year old. They were reportedly lured from their parents abode in the densely populated Mushin area of Lagos and taken to the spot where they were forcefully initiated.

The rescued minors had incisions on their lower lips. It could however not be ascertained the confraternity they were initiated into. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hudenyin confirmed the rescue of the minors. He said investigation was still ongoing on the matter