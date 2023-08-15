CSOs want Tinubu to massively engage youth in agribusiness, others

….begs govt to stop Japa Syndrome

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

CIVIL Society Organizations, CSOs, Monday, tasked President Bola Tinubu and State Governors to massively engage youth in agribusiness and other sectors to serve as a panacea to the soaring youth unemployment

The CSOs including International Alert in collaboration with Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) made the call during a road walk with the theme ‘Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health. Green Skills for Youth’ on the heels of the commemoration of the 2023 International Youth Day.

The Executive Director, AYGF, Dr Arome Salifu, acknowledged the fact that some of the appointments made into Government currently are persons below 40 years.

However Salifu said, “We believe strongly that a lot could be done in terms of youth inclusion in governance.

“There are a lot of opportunities to still include young people in board appointments, and other positions. We hope and believe that the current Government would include young people in positions.

“Moreso, we have huge youth population which runs into over 70 per cent of the nation’s population and you cannot guarantee good governance without including that huge number in planning processes, policy design and implementation of programmes of the government at all levels.

“All over this country there is a lot of expectations to address youth unemployment, and others.

“The biggest youth green skill is in agriculture. Climate smart agriculture is the biggest sector around the world where massive employment can be generated and a lot of poverty reduction in that process.

“So we as a country with huge youth population we have we need to explore the opportunities in climate smart agriculture because we have huge potential in agriculture.

“If the new Government could set it’s priorities right and that is the essence of this engagement today, and that is why we are helping Government to set the priorities which is to engage the youth in climate smart agricultural activities.

He also said the brain drain impact is unimaginable and unacceptable,hence youth should be engaged with competitive economic activities hence heavily investing in sectors that would create jobs for them and stem the tide of the Japa Syndrome.

Also, the Senior Project Officer of International Alert, Sunday Jimoh, called for youth to have their voice heard through inclusion of decision making, insecurity issues, job creation, and others critical issues that affect them.

Jimoh further stated that with the current issues on ground Government should collaborate and carry youth people along in the scheme of things as they concern the young people, and it would lead to successful implementation of policies, programmes and projects, and there would be drastic reduction of dangerous journeys and restiveness, and they would have a sense of belonging and remain in the country to contribute positively national development.

The International Organization for Migration, IOM, Youth Focal person, Aisha Dahiru said: “Issues about youth centered approach is being mainstreamed in terms of policy making, innovation, entrepreneurship, and the growing population of Nigerians and over 70 per cent are youth, the question is what are we doing to curb migration issues and how are we fostering youth engagement in all these areas including entrepreneurship, Innovations, and others.”

However, speaking on the spate of ‘Japa syndrome’ Dahiru said it is a great concern to IOM and others due to the deadly journeys some young people embark on, and this had resulted in death, modern day slavery, drug trafficking, terrorism, and others.

Meanwhile, she acknowledged that it is the right for young people to migrate but the channels they use now are illegal and dangerous.

“That is why we are raising a lot of awareness on alerting people on the dangers of irregular migration”, she added.