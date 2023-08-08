CSOs urge Tinubu to appoint Jisalo as FCT Minister

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED), in collaboration with the Journalists Network for Indigenous People and the Lawyers Network for Indigenous Peoples, has appealed to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to appoint Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo as the FCT Minister, a position that would enable him to preside over the affairs of his people.

The appeal was made in a joint press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, ahead of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, designated by the United Nations for August 9, 2023.

The coalition pointed out that the appointment would assuage the feeling of alienation experienced by the Original Inhabitants (OIs), who have been denied the right to elect a governor and state house of assembly over the years.

It noted that, despite the commendable nomination and successful screening of Jisalo, an FCT indigene, for a ministerial position, greater strides were necessary to address the decades-long violation of the rights of the Original Inhabitants (OIs) in the FCT.

Dr. Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, Executive Director of CHRICED, who read the text before journalists, said: “We thank President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for listening to the aspirations of OIs, but we encourage him to go a step further and appoint Hon. Jisalo as FCT Minister to preside over the affairs of his people.

“This will reduce the feeling of alienation by the Original Inhabitants whose right to elect a governor and state house of assembly has been denied over the years.”

The group used the opportunity of the upcoming International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples to intensify advocacy against the Nigerian State’s violation of indigenous peoples’ rights.

Furthermore, the coalition highlighted the unresolved issues regarding land rights, political representation, and cultural preservation that continue to afflict the FCT OIs.

“There remains the fundamental question of political representation of FCT Original Inhabitants in the context of the wider need of a democratic sub-national, which will allow FCT Original Inhabitants cater for their social and economic interests,” added Dr. Zikirullahi.

The coalition also called on the Nigerian government to respect international obligations, such as the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, 1989, and to support the preservation of the indigenous peoples’ cultural treasures and repositories.

To conclude, the coalition expressed gratitude to the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation for their support of the FCT Original Inhabitants’ struggle. They invited the public to a Grand Cultural Rally celebrating the indigenous peoples in the FCT, taking place at the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja, on Wednesday.