CSOs to inspect Rural Electrification Projects in Nigeria

No fewer than 34 civil society organizations have announced that they will embark on an inspection tour of the Rural Electrification Agency’s (REA) projects across the country.

The groups, under the auspices of the Coalition for Probity and Accountability (COPA), said this is the first in a series of expeditions to Ministries, Department and Agencies.

In a statement signed by Dr. Uzah Thomas, the groups said the essence of this exercise is to appraise the performances of the MDAs with the view to enhance accountability, service delivery, and good governance.

Uzah added that it is also necessary to separate facts from fiction, mediocre from excellence, and results from oversights.

He said the choice of the REA is due to the reports of some groundbreaking feats by its Managing Director, Mr Mr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad.

Dr. Uzah said that from the information on the ground, Ahmad has transformed the agency with a dint hard work, courage, and clear-minded focus.

He added that Engr Ahmad has bequeathed efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the operations of the REA.

“It is all over the news that the REA is now known for timely and quality execution of projects, especially structures. It is said that Ahamd’s training as an architect is the game-changer,” Uzah said.

“From available figures, over 1.2 million households have been electrified while over six million Nigerians have received electricity through its capital projects. The REA is understood to have implemented programs from the Rural Electrification Fund, Education Energising Program, and Grid Extension.

“We are told that the agency initiated and completed several solar projects across the nation keeping with its mandate to provide all rural dwellers access to reliable and affordable power.

“From many testimonies, Projects are now well planned, packaged, and selected by the beneficiary communities for review and concurrence by the NEA. No more delay, corruption, and misappropriation. “

Uzah, therefore said that after the exercise, a detailed report will be made public to Nigerians on how the Rural Electrification Agency has fared under Engr Ahmad.