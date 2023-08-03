CSOs pass vote of confidence in NUPRC over reforms

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

No fewer than 87 Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, have passed a vote of confidence in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, under the leadership of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, over moves to sanitize the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

The CSOs under the auspices of Civil Society Network for Good Governance, CSNGG, led by its president, Amb. Adefila Kama, driving a press conference in Abuja, said the vote of confidence after a close monitoring of NUPRC activities and operations.

Kama said that the Commission under the leadership of Komolafe has embarked on laudable reform to reposition NUPRC in the promotion of sustainable value creation from Nigeria’s petroleum resources for shared prosperity.

He said: “We are aware that in its moves within and even outside NUPRC to sanitize the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, the Engineer Gbenga-led Commission per the plan of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came up with regulations to curb oil theft and losses through operational and administrative leakages.

“These regulations within a few months of it’s introduction have resulted in the transparent bridging of oil and gas products and price equalization management that have saved the government billions of naira. NUPRC in less than a year of operation under the focus, transparent, purposive, and dogged leadership of Engineer Gbenga has ensured strict adherence to all rules and regulations guiding approvals and issuance of licensing in the upstream sector.

“The Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC did not only ensure due process was followed in every of the Commission’s dealings but also prioritized the wellbeing of his staff and management team. Also, the commission has been praised for its sterling performance and ability to raise about N174 billion in signature bonuses paid for marginal oil fields and developed regulatory initiatives within a short period.

“For these and many more Engineer Gbenga and the entire Commission have been commended by many Nigerians for turning things around for good in the country’s oil and gas sector. Therefore, considering all these laudable and bold achievements we pass a vote of confidence on the management of the NUPRC under the able and capable leadership of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe.”

Highlighting some of the issues bedeviling the commission, Kama said: “The CSOs Network is also not unaware of the plot by a few misguided members of the public who are anti-reform to bring the name of the Commission and that of the CEO to disrepute over fabricated and unsubstantiated claims.

“They have among others accused the management team led by Engineer Gbenga of non-remittance of pension deductions, poor working environment, and insufficient working tools. We are also aware that some issues that bordered on staff welfare have either been addressed or are in the process of being addressed. So, why would anyone or group drag the Commission and its CEO’s name in the mud if not for their selfish corrupt ulterior motives?

“Let’s assume for a minute that the allegation is true and not just a figment of the imaginations of the detractors. The question is why have they not explored all internal dispute mechanisms. How many letters have they written to the Chief Executive as reminders? And how sure are they that the fault is from the Commission?

“While we urge members of the public to disregard further lies that will be dished out by these detractors that are anti reforms, we equally cautioned staff behind this not to allow themselves to be used by the nay-sayers to stagnate the Commission. The Civil Society Network for Good Governance (CSNGG), an umbrella body of 87 CSOs in Nigeria appeals to the management team of the Commission to remain focused, consistent, transparent, and accountable in ensuring compliance with petroleum laws, regulations, and guidelines in the upstream oil and gas sector.

“Finally, we charge staff, unions within and outside the Commission, CSOs, and media to cooperate with the Commission in the discharge of their responsibilities which involved monitoring operations at drilling sites, producing wells, production platforms and flow stations, crude oil export terminals, and all pipelines among others. This is the only way NUPRC and Nigeria at large can achieve her oil and goals.”