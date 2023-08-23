CSO appeals to Muslim community for peaceful co-existence in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

The Executive Director, Centre for Social and Economic Rights, Nelson Ekujumi has appealed to Lagosians, especially some sections of the Muslim community, who are pushing the discrimination narrative, to allow the state to continue to enjoy peaceful coexistence.

Ekujumi also implore those who feel genuinely aggrieved (without checking the facts), to show understanding because that is what these times require.

Ekujumi who made the appeal on Tuesday while speaking to pressmen in Lagos said: “For the records, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a completely detribalised individual and a man with an open heart whose religion is humanity. He has run Lagos for over four years now without any form of discrimination whatsoever.

“Specifically, the claim by these groups of persons and interests about the number of Muslims in the proposed cabinet is not correct. It has no backing in facts; nor in logic. It is all sentiments and emotions that are unworthy of all we stand for as Lagosians. We will never be proud of such potentially destructive and divisive tendencies.”

Explaining further, Ekujimi said: “The claim, obviously out of ignorance, in many media reports is that there are only 8 Muslims among the 39 nominees. This is false. There are 16 Muslims on that list, which is out there for anyone to check. For the records, of the 7 Special Advisers (non-Cabinet) recently appointed, four are Muslims and 3 are Christians.

“The newly composed Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board has seven members; six of them are Muslims and one a Christian. There are three distinguished Senators from Lagos State, all of whom are Muslims. Of our House of Representatives members, majority are Muslims, same with the House of Assembly and the Local Government Chairmen.

“The truth is that, to achieve the excellence that Lagos is famous for, the government, in our view, looks out for competence. The task of running a mega city like Lagos State deserves more from the driver’s seat than religion and other divisive and destructive tendencies.

If such retrogressive seeds are sown and allowed to grow and blossom in our dear state, we will lose our vision and leadership in the comity of states.

“We are making history every day. Those who want to plunge our peaceful and cosmopolitan state into a religious crisis should retrace their steps. It is uncivilized and dangerous. Lagos and Lagosians will not join such an empty campaign,” he added.