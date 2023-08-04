CRUDE OIL THEFT: Tompolo’s men arrest vessel escorted by Navy officials

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

BARELY a month after Operatives of Tanita Security Services Nigeria Limited arrested a vessel with stolen crude, the outfit has again apprehended another vessel, MT PRAISEL escorted by a Navy gunboat in the creeks of Delta state.

This is coming after Alhaji Asari Dokubo sometimes ago indicted the military of involvement in crude oil theft.

The private security owned by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, contractor of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited intercepted the vessel loaded with crude oil at Koko on Wednesday.

Vanguard learnt that despite resistance from the Navy, the Tantita operatives stood their ground with the backing of the National Security Adviser and the Chief of Naval Staff and have taken the suspicious vessel into custody.

The incident occurred while Tantita operatives were conducting a routine patrol when they spotted the vessel.

The vessel, according to findings was flying a Togolese flag, but the operatives had intelligence that it was carrying stolen crude oil.

It was learnt that when the Tantita operatives attempted to board the vessel, they were met with resistance from the Navy boat.

It was learnt that the Navy commander escorting the vessel threatened to deal decisively with the Tantita operatives, but they refused to back down.

The NSA and the Chief of Naval Staff were said to have been contacted, and they gave the Tantita operatives the authorization to arrest the vessel.

As at Press time, Vanguard is unable to know if the navy officials were also arrested with the crew.

Despite efforts to annihilate illegal bunkering, it continues to rear its ugly head as illegal refining camps were also destroyed last week in Ughelli South area of the state.