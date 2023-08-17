Crucial role of Bench, Bar in reforming Nigeria’s socio political economy

File: Lawyers

By Aminu Tambuwal

Definition of terms

The reference, Legal Professionals in the topic is generous and indiscriminate as to whether the professional is at the Bar or Bench. In effect, it seeks to capture the entire gamut of the impact of the functions of the lawyer in society and in the instant case, Nigeria.

Reformation derives from the word Reform and according to Collins English Dictionary, reform consists of changes and improvements to a law, social system or institution. It means then that reform refers to positive change or development from a given unsatisfactory state to a better or superior quality or standard which better meets the yearnings of society. This is a concept critical to both developed and developing countries but more so to developing countries like Nigeria.

In its abstract form, the phrase, sociopolitical economy, cuts across disciplines in social sciences to wit, sociology, political science and economics and has been loosely defined by English.stackexchange.com as the resultant economy produced by the interplay of social, political and economic factors in a society. In the instant case, when we talk of the socio-political economy of Nigeria, the realistic approach is to consider economy and Nigeria as the ecology while socio-political are factors impacting on this ecology.

The Marxist perspective while also conceding that political economy refers to the interrelationships between individuals, governments and public policy in terms of how policies set by governments affect the economies of nations and by implication, the citizens, it nonetheless holds that the entire enterprise is a form of licensed fraud, an entire science of enrichment by the privileged class. Of course, this is in tandem with the general Marxist philosophy that government itself is merely a Committee for the management of the common affairs of the bourgeoisie. Notwithstanding, this philosophy can certainly not be ignored as one of the parameters for the evaluation of governance.

The Nigerian socio- political economy

The fact that Nigeria is richly blessed with human and material resources is no longer in the realm of debate and so is the reality that the country has refused, neglected or utterly failed to harness these enormous resources.

The factors responsible for this nauseating state of affairs are multifarious but are firmly camped into social, political. economic and, to a lesser extent, cultural framework. As noted earlier, our focus in the present discuss is on socio-political factors.

Only recently (2016), Tomola Obamuyi and Oladapo Fapetu identified Nigeria’s prominent socio-political challenges to include corruption, poverty, unemployment, insecurity, politics and governance, among others. Several other analysts have expanded these to include inefficient and ineffective public institutions, income inequalities, lack of democratic culture and perhaps more. Of course, as realists and indeed, participant observers, one should no longer admit such mundane factors as political instability, regime change and colonialism.

The critical role of legal professionals

Now that we have identified the socio-political challenges in Nigeria’s economy, we can attempt to address or proffer opinion on the critical role that legal professionals have been playing and shall continue to play in reforming same.

By their peculiar training, skills and knowledge, legal professionals are versatile and suited for multitasking. Under Chapters 5, 6 and 7 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, the structure of government is delineated into the Legislature, the Executive and Judiciary and it is indisputable that legal professionals more than any other professionals possess the versatility to operate with distinction in all the three arms and nearly exclusively in the Judiciary.

Besides their critical role through direct participation in government and governance as functionaries, legal professionals in private practice at the Bar play enormous roles in the administration of justice, promote the rule of law as social activists, offer of services through the Legal Aid Council, through the offer of pro bono services to the less privileged members of the society, conflict resolution in the community, ombudsman among others.

The special role of lawyers in society has enjoyed global acknowledgment and testimony, Okechukwu Oko in agreeing with Gordon captures it succinctly thus:

“Lawyers are highly visible within the society and are generally regarded as members of the clerisy. The legal profession is always the most dominant and most influential in Africa and is non pareil in influence over policy, defence of rights and the pursuit of justice. Because of their status, special skills and training, lawyers have the opportunity and indeed, the obligation to help attain the nation’s political imperative..” I cannot agree more.

Critical role in the legislature

The functions of the Legislature include law-making, representation and oversight. The laws that the Nigerian legislature make are targeted at solving the socio-political as well as economic challenges earlier identified in the discourse.

The Annual Appropriation Bills passed by the Legislature year in, year out, make financial provision to deal with issues of poverty, unemployment, insecurity, governance and public institutions. It also seek to address the question of even development through the equitable distribution of resources and projects.

Indeed, it was in furtherance of this objective of equity that the NASS introduced the idea of Constituency projects to ensure that in every annual budget, whereas major projects may be limited in terms of spread, every constituency should enjoy some form of federal presence. Though this concept of Constituency projects has been grossly misunderstood and misinterpreted because of glitches in implementation, the spirit is most honourable and can not be faulted.

In the bid to deal with corruption and related vices impacting negatively on the society, the NASS enacted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, EFCC Cap 346 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria to fight economic and financial crimes in the society.

Similarly, it was in order to stem the debilitating incidence of corruption in the public sector that the NASS enacted the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC Act 2000.

Again, it was noted earlier that the lack of democratic culture is one of the socio-political challenges facing the polity. Flawed elections and Electoral process was identified as a major challenge. It is in response to this challenge that the NASS undertook far reaching Reform through amendment to the Electoral Act 2020 giving birth to the Electoral Act 2022.

The other Legislation targeted at curbing identified social vices is the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, formerly Decree 48 of 1989 now an Act of the NASS.

It is important to state here that lawyers because of their special training, knowledge and skills play a pivotal role in law-making in the Legislature. Indeed, during the era of military regimes, lawyers were the de facto Legislature.

The special recognition of lawyers in the Legislature can also be gleaned from the fact that the Honourable Speakers of the House of Representatives of the 7th, 8th and 9th Assembly were all lawyers.

Crucial role in the executive arm

The Executive arm has responsibility for execution or implementation of the laws made by the Legislature. Here too, legal professionals have over the years occupied sensitive positions as ministers as well as chief executives of parastatals and extra ministerial Departments contributing immensely to the reformation of the socio-political economy of Nigeria.

The prime place of legal professionals is also evident in the fact that whereas Section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides generally for appointment of ministers, it specifically provides in Section 150 (1) for the appointment of a legal practitioner as “Attorney-General of the Federation who shall be the Chief Law Officer of the Federation and a Minister of the Government of the Federation.” Sub section 2 thereof specifies that such a person shall be a legal practitioner.

It is trite that in practical governance , the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and indeed, the Ministry of Justice superintends the entire government in terms of their lawful operations as well as representing the government either personally or by proxy in situations of litigation. Over the years, legal professionals in the Ministry of Justice have held their own in the performance of this critical statutory function.

Crucial role in the judiciary

In the judicature, legal professionals are clearly dominant : the entire court system is manned by magistrates, judges and justices who are legal professionals.

The primary function of the judiciary is to ensure justice for the people. The courts play a huge role in deciding the fate of parties in a dispute. It also punishes people for committing crimes. The parties in dispute, in the case of Nigeria, may be between the tiers of government, between citizens and government or between one citizen and another.

Social conflict will escalate and where there is no hope that justice will be served by recourse to the courts, anarchy may result. In Attorney-General of Abia State & Ors vs Attorney-General of the Federation (2003)LLJR- SC, the Attorneys -General of the 36 states had challenged the power of the president in making an Execute Order altering the provision of Act of the NASS on revenue allocation formula. The Supreme Court held that the action of the President was lawful under his constitutional power to modify the law for purposes of implementation. This successfully resolved what would have injected feud between the two arms of government.

In the protection of the rights of citizens against reckless use of governmental powers, the celebrated case of Shugaba Darman vs Federal Minister &Ors readily comes to mind. In the instant case, the Federal Minister of Internal Affairs had issued a deportation order against Shugaba then a legislator. The Maiduguri High Court ruled in favour of Shugaba, revoked the deportation order and awarded damages to the tune N350,000 to Shugaba. The FG appealed the verdict at the Court of Appeal and again lost. Here, the judiciary had effectively protected the right of a citizen against the state in line with the dictates of the rule of law.

We had earlier indicated corruption as one of the socio- political challenges facing the nation.

We also discussed legislative interventions through the enactment of laws. It is only when the judiciary applies the laws and culprits are punished that the desired deterrence is realized. In other words, through this process the judiciary is able to curb crimes.