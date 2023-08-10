Cross River: Release Dr Ekanem dead or alive, NMA demands

…14 medical doctors have been kidnapped in 5 years

…CRSG will pay the family 100 million naira if she turns up dead

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Cross River state branch has demanded the proof of life of Prof. Ekanem Ephraim be provided without any ambiguity to the Association within 24 hours.

They also demanded her release death or alive adding that in case of death that the Cross River state government must pay the family of the victim 100 million naira.

They made this known in a jointly signed statement released by the Chairman Dr Felix Archibong and Secretary of NMA Cross River state Branch, Dr Amaku Etim respectively after an emergency General Meeting by the Association.

They stated:” It is rather unfortunate that despite the withdrawal of services and continuous peaceful protest embarked upon by Cross River NMA consequent upon the kidnap of our renowned erudite professor of Neurology, Prof. Ekanem Philip-Ephraim on the 13th of July, 2023, making it 28 days in captivity and 21 days of when we last heard from her, the situation has remained unchanged.

“It is worthy of note that within the past five years, fourteen (14) doctors have been kidnapped. This has brought untold hardship on the families and members of NMA CRS vis-a-vis disruption of the practice of medicine in our once very serene state.

In response to the continuous incarceration of Prof. Ekanem Philip-Ephraim and the uncertainties surrounding her being in captivity vis-à-vis “proof of life”, NMA-CRS at its EGM of Wednesday, 9th August 2023 resolved as follows:

“The withdrawal of medical services embarked upon by NMA-CRS is hereby sustained until her release. We are not unmindful of the impact of the withdrawal of medical services on the good people of Cross River State.

“However, we cannot continue to save lives while ours and that of other law abiding citizens is under constant threat by armed bandits and kidnappers.

“That NMA-CRS demands in clear terms, devoid of ambiguity, the proof of the existence (PROOF OF LIFE) of our Distinguished Erudite Professor of Neurology, Prof. Ekanem Philip-Ephraim who is still in captivity within the next 24hours.

“NMA-CRS demands in strong terms that the State Government as a matter of urgency, issues a strong rejoinder debunking the fake news circulating the media space about the demise of our member.

“That our renowned erudite Professor of Neurology, Prof. Ekanem Philip-Ephraim be released either death or alive. That in any eventuality of her not being alive anymore, the State Government must accord her a befitting burial.

“In furtherance of the aforementioned, the State Government must institute a compensation of not less than 100million to the deceased family

“Also, NMA-CRS request in all its entirety that the “hazy” nature of the Anti- kidnapping Bill be fully established vis-à-vis, passage into law amongst other demands,” they stated.