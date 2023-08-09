Cross River govt recognizes Obi-led IPMAN, calls for collaboration within oil sector

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The Cross River state Government has acknowledged the harmonious working relationship between the Calabar Unit of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and affiliate bodies operating in the Calabar Petroleum depot.

Speaking to IPMAN leadership and stakeholders of the Depot Community who were in his office on a courtesy visit, yesterday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh commended the oil sector players for their efforts to amicably resolve issues while putting the overall interest of all stakeholders above personal and minute interests.

While thanking the delegation for the visit, the SSG recalled the misconstrued notion arising from his presence at an event involving the national IPMAN official and others in Calabar, insisting that he was there on an individual capacity, not as official of government.

He said: “When last we met with Mr. Asue, somehow the impression was that the state government was being partisan because my presence at the occasion signaled government support for the action of Mr Okim Abang.

“When I got the reaction from IPMAN stakeholders, I did one thing which someone said was very unusual. To write a kind of apology explaining that my presence at the said event was purely personal, reason why I did not make any statement. So when I heard of the outcry from you, I had to tender my unreserved apology with all humility.”

Harping on the importance of the oil sector and the need for cooperation, Prof. Enoh posited, “I think the state government is grateful for the hard work and harmony in the oil sector.

“The Nigerian economy is heavily dependent on oil and any sneeze in the sector affects the entire nation. CRS is not excluded. It would have been very unreasonable for the state government, by my presence, to be the one to cause any problem in the oil sector.

“We crave for harmony in the oil sector. Because only through harmony, calm, understanding among stakeholders can the government have the best. We know the role you play in terms of your contributions to the growth of the economy of the state in supply, taxes and other revenue sources.

All that, the government recognises. I am here to convey the governor’s deep appreciation in time past, and regret that same incident happened in 2021. We did not expect a repeat this year. We thank God that we are now on the same page. On same page we shall continue to drive the affairs of this state, using the oil sector to derive the best for the government.”

“I am, on this day, on behalf of government, conveying its position that the present administration stands for peace, harmony, understanding, cooperation and growth. No one man can do it alone. Not government, not you. We must come together in synergy to get the best for this state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Prince Robert Obi, used the opportunity to congratulate Governor Bassey Otu and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey on their electoral victory, inauguration and assumption of office, as well as the governor’s wise selection of a technocrat in the person of Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh as Secretary to the State Government.

Obi said the purpose of the visit was to introduce the IPMAN leadership and stakeholders of the Depot community to the government through the SSG, solicit the present administration’s support, as well as pledge IPMAN’s unflinching cooperation to the Otu-led government.

Obi thanked Prof. Enoh for his humility in tendering an apology over his hitherto misconstrued presence at an event, midwifed by the Union’s dissidents and birthed by one Mr. Okim Abang (who was, in 2022, barred by the then government from interfering with activities of Depot operations), calculated to stall the peace of IPMAN and its affiliate bodies.

He advised the government to be wary of individual’s crisis-proned machinations intended to cause chaos between host communities and the depot and fete their fat pockets and selfish aggrandizement.