C’River  Community Protest against strange Signpost backed police order ceding their land

…call on IGP to intervene to avert communal clash

…we don’t want war, we believe in the court ….Monarch

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The people of Kasuk II Qua Clan in Calabar Municipality have protested against a strange police signpost ceding their land to another community which have been erected in various locations in the area.

The strange signpost which has no reference number or police logo was mounted on different locations along the Goodluck Jonathan Bypass and Boulevard by parliamentary all in Calabar all in Kasuk II Qua Clan.

In the early hours of Monday some elders and youths in the community numbering about 100 carried placards and moved along the Bypass protesting against the erection of the signposts which they described as illegal and an affront.

They are asking those behind the erection to desist from doing so as the matter was still in court adding that as a law abiding community they will not take laws into their hands while calling on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter urgently to avert further crisis.

They further claimed that it was obvious that those behind the strange act didn’t avail the Police the whole truth about the matter and ongoing litigations concerning the area.

Addressing newsmen during the protest along the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan by- pass Monday , a youth leader in the community, Edet Okon Ayito, Said they saw the Signposts some days ago and were surprised because of the inscription it carried.

They questioned the credibility of the signpost and called for comprehensive investigation by the Inspector General of Police as the Police cannot give such orders except a court of competent Jurisdiction

“Some days ago , we saw strange signposts with very disturbing information ceding our heritage to another community allegedly mounted by police order , it is strange because the land in question is our community land and there are litigations that are yet to be resolved.

“What is more disturbing is the fact that we have so many judgement in our favour in the case while other aspects that are yet to be determined have remained in higher courts waiting to be concluded ,

“To our greatest dismay , we dont know how our brothers from the other community now used the police order they are using and inscribed very disturbing information on several signposts they mounted all over the place.

“We don’t even know if it is the Nigerian Police, military police or naval police, we have not seen any police logo or colour on this board neither was there any reference number to that effect, the only thing we saw was an appeal suit number CA/ C/ 158/ 2019 which completely has nothing to do with the portion of land where the various signpost with an order of police were mounted.

“We don’t know what this stands for because if there are cases in court between parties, the police can never be the judge, everyone must wait till Judgement is given by the court and not by the police, and we wonder why they are doing all this now that courts are on vacation.

“This is Goodluck Jonathan Bypass and we have two judgments which declared us the owners of this bypass.

“We are using this privilege to call on government to come and intervene in this matter before it goes out of hand or lead to communal crisis,” he said.

on his part HRH Dr. Ntoe Ededem Okon Ayito, Clan Head of Kasuk Qua Clan II and Village Head of Etab Ayuk Village in Calabar Municipality who spoke on the incident described the erection of the strange signposts in his domain as an anomaly.

Ntoe Ededem said the action is not only fraudulent but criminal and called on the Inspector General of police to order an investigation into the action.

He said the community has won several judgments over the land in question stressing that those who carried out the action were bringing the image of the “Nigeria police” authorities to disrepute.

“It’s a shocking incident because we saw a signpost being mounted that police have instructed my tenants to pull out of where they are living.

“I have carefully looked at those signposts and there is no police logo there, this is why the community is protesting so that the Inspector General of police will be aware of what people are using his name to do as police.

“Police cannot grant ownership of lands and it is only the court that can give that order and it will be executed by the police.

“Those tenants there have their approvals from the Cross River State government and have been there for about twenty years.How can somebody mount a signboard there and claim it is the police that is behind such.

“I want the Inspector General of Police to do a proper investigation of those people that put those signposts because they are spoiling the name of the police, this is a fraudulent act and the IG should be aware of it.

“The people doing this thing should be prosecuted because they are soiling the name and image of the police force”, he said.

“We are a peace loving people and a law abiding community , we don’t want war , we dont want any crisis , hence we are appealing to the Inspector General of Police to urgently look into the matter before it degenerates into something else,” Ntoe Ededem appealed.

He added that he was certified a village head in 2003 and clan Head in 2015, and is very conversant with his boundaries in the community having reigned for about twenty years.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Irene Ugbo said that the state Police Command was not aware of any signpost.

“We are not aware of such signposts , because we are not the court that can give such a decision or Judgement , we dont get involved in land matters whatsoever .

“The act could have been perpetrated by civilians but I can assure you that the Police is not and cannot be involved in such,” she said.