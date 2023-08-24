Crisis rocks NNPP, as party  suspends founding member, Publicity Secretary

***There is no suspension of Founder/ BOT Chairman, Publicity Secretary, Agbo

Says story is a huge comic show expected only from Nollywood or Holywood

Present NWC is in Abuse of Power, as BOT meets in Lagos on 28th

By Henry Umoru , ABUJA

The CRISIS rocking the New New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has taken a new dimension, as the founder of the party, Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major have been suspended from the party.

Reading a text at a press briefing yesterday by the National Working Committee, NWC of NNPP and signed by the acting National Chairman, Mallam Abba Kawu Alli, the National Auditor, Oladipo Johnson, the NWC stated that the suspension of Aniebonam and Major was with immediate effect pending the determination of investigations by the Disciplinary Committee at the National Level of the Party.

But in a swift reaction, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Agbo Major denied reports that the Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustee, BOT, Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam and himself have been suspended from the party.

Agbo in a statement asked that the report should be disregarded, just as he described it as a huge comic show expected only from Nollywood or Holywood.

Earlier in the statement, Mallam Abba Kawu Alli, the National Auditor, Oladipo Johnson said, “You will all recall that recent events regarding the repositioning of our party and the discipline or otherwise of some of our members led to the expulsion of 2 members of the party, the suspension of about 7 former state chairmen of our party, and the dissolution of the executive committees of 9 state chapters of the party.

“Unfortunately, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, one of the founders of our party has arrogated to himself the right to solely reverse decisions of the National Working Committee, even those decisions ratified and adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party! This is a situation that as a responsible National Working Committee, we cannot permit to persist.

“In line with our constitution, we have today suspended Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary Dr. Agbo Major pending the determination of investigations by the Disciplinary Committee at the National Level of the Party.

“Furthermore, the men and their suspended cohorts have, under Article 39.2 (7), been involved in anti-party activities and conduct which may likely have an adverse effect on the party or bring hatred, contempt, disrespect or ridicule to the party.

“They are also in the process of intentionally fictionalizing the party, together with some of the earlier suspended members, amongst other things. Naturally, the gentlemen, along with others that were earlier suspended, have access in the first instance to the disciplinary committee, which will invite them for a fair hearing, and also an appeal procedure, which is clearly laid out in our constitution.

“We must state that this party is one and that we shall stand up to those who would like to bring it to disrepute. We must let the press know that there are only a few disgruntled expelled and suspended members who have taken cover under Dr. Aniebonam and have seemingly pushed him to perform acts that are inimical to the growth of the party and the operation of our constitution. As we know that they will issue spurious statements seeking to confuse the general public, we urge the press to address these people properly as “suspended” chairmen or members of the party,” Johnson said.

Agbo Major who described the suspension as a serious joke, said “While an elaborate meeting of the Board is fixed for Monday 28th August 2023 in Lagos to take crucial decisions on the illegalities perpetrated by the power crazy NWC, I urge media men to treat the purported suspension of the Founder and Co-Founder not even like a pinch of salt.

“The powers of the BOT of NNPP as clearly spelt out in our constitution vest enormous authority to call to order any officer of the party who acts in variance with the constitution. The long-drawn dagger that has brought the party down to this level is traceable to the vicious attempts made by the erstwhile presidential candidate Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to hijack the party and whose interest does not seem to be in agreement with the Founder’s insistence that the rule of law and constitutional order be maintained in all decisions.

“The Board would react fully after the meeting in Lagos on Monday.