Crisis in Niger, internal, should be resolved diplomatically not by force — Ondo Students

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS), has cautioned President Bola Tinubu and members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the use of military force to resolve the crisis in Niger Republic

Former Senate President of the association, Hammed Oyelade, said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Oyelade, however, commended the swift response of President Tinubu in meeting with the ECOWAS leaders.

He said “An ultimatum given to Tchiani that Bazoum must be reinstated or else, a strong military force will invade the Niger Republic to forcefully reinstate him may not be strategic enough”

Oyelade who is contesting for the Presidency of NAOSS, said that the problems in Niger should be seen as the country’s internal challenge that should be better resolved diplomatically.

“In as much that President Bola Tinubu may be trying to play the “Big Brother” role with the intention to reinstate Nigeria’s “Giant” status in Africa.

“We must be careful of the consequences that follows. First is the question, of what benefit will the invasion of Niger be to our country and Niger

“It is incontrovertible that here in Nigeria, we are passing through a very turbulent phase, ranging from food scarcity, unemployment, financial crisis, hike in food prices, exorbitant fuel prices, no light, cash crash, Insecurity (Boko Haram, Banditry, kidnapping, ), internet fraud and many more.

“We are still struggling with the fuel subsidy withdrawal, deregulation of the Naira, and tertiary sducation.

“So, Mr President should not add salt to our injury. Any war adventure to Niger Republic with full military power will only spell doom.

While speaking on the palliatives by the Ondo State government to cushion the effect of subsidy removal, he called for proper monitoring for effective implementation process so that the masses who are the target beneficiaries will not be sidelined.

On his plan for NAOSS, Hammed said, “It is my desire to work with a strategic team of NAOSSites to come up with a uniform identity as NAOSS Athem which shall bring out our uniqueness as an association in line with the Association’s Core Values.

“I shall synergize with experts in relevant fields of specialization to support Naossites in attaining desired skills that would engender capacity building.

” Digital Skills Training (Virtual & Physical) We shall strive to update our members with requisite digital skills that will enable NAOSSites compete favorably with their contemporaries all over the world.

“Away from the previous trend, we shall create an atmosphere, even if it is “One Day” to be set aside so that NAOSSites (through all round representatives) will have exhaustive Interactive Session with Mr Govemor, so as bare our minds on issues affecting our communal coexistence.

“NAOSS Sports Festival with special focus on football competition tagged “Governor’s Cup” shall be introduced on annual basis.

“The instrumentality of Sports is an innovative means through which students with such talents can be projected.

“The rewards for schools and individuals with outstanding performance shall be worth the while.

He assured that the association will be rebranded with an emergency response unit to attend to exigent issues where the association’s helpline or call lines will be made available to all NAOSS members across the globe and shall get immediate responses whenever they call.