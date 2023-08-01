Criminals disguise as commuters to snatch vehicles – Police

Police in Nasarawa State on Monday warned motorists to stop picking strangers on the highway as criminals now posed as commuters to snatch vehicles from unsuspecting motorists at gunpoint.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, stated in Lafia that the criminals usually posed as commuters and stopped vehicles on the Lafia-Abuja and Akwanga-Keffi routes to perpetrate the act.

The police also warned the travelling public to ensure to go to authorised motor parks to board vehicles so as not to fall victims of criminal elements.

Nansel assured in the statement that the police were determined to end the menace.

He called on members of the public to telephone numbers: 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680, and 08104441179 when in distress.