Credit economy, remedy for Nigerian economic woes, says NICA

By Moses Nosike

The National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA), the umbrella body empowered by law to control, supervise and regulate the credit management profession in Nigeria has called on the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vice President, Kashim Shettima while indicating readiness to support the present administration on its plan to move Nigeria from cash-based economy to a credit system.

NICA also called on the Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Housing, Urban Development, others to support the present administration to achieve this feat.

As a matter of urgency, NICA is now reminding President Tinubu his resolve during his inaugural speech to redirect the Nigerian economy into credit economy, where he domesticated the benefits of a consumer credit system.

The Founding Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, NICA, Professor Chris Onalo, said that credit economy is the sure remedy for Nigerian economic woes and advised the president administration not to hesitate on this.

“It is heartwarming to note that Nigeria under your leadership is moving away from cash-based economy to a credit system, and we understand and appreciate your drive, passion on the premise that access to credit is essential for economic growth and development; a consumer credit system that would provide the requisite framework for Nigerians to obtain credit for basic needs”.

Onalo said, “As a chartered prestigious body of eminent credit management elites in Nigeria, the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA) is empowered by law to control, supervise and regulate the credit management profession in Nigeria. The Institute preserves, promotes, and protects the integrity and interest of credit businesses across sectors of the economy”.

Speaking on the challenges, Professor Onalo said that while we recognize the challenges in implementing a consumer credit system to provide numerous benefits to Nigerians, the National Institute of Credit Administration is committed to work alongside your administration in ensuring the right measures are taken to bring about a sustainable consumer credit system. “The magnitude of these tasks requires harmonizing resources and efforts”.

Onalo further said that as the only National Institute for Credit Administration established by the Federal Parliamentary Act No 1018 of 2022, we stand ready to play our part in this endeavor and forge a rich, effective and sustainable implementation plan.

“Your inaugural speech which touched on the subject of consumer credit on page 3 item 5 where you domesticated the benefits of a consumer credit system in transforming the Nigerian economy is admirable”.

Continuing, he said that your deep understanding of this area is highly commendable as the Institute has continuously shared same agenda over the years. “NICA’s enabling law mandates the Institute to lead the way in our nation’s quest to institutionalize systems that would ensure the steady growth, stability and sustainability of our economy”.

However, no economy grows without the use of credit and there is no example of any advanced society where credit is not in use. “This is why your administration is taking this deliberate steps towards ensuring an enduring credit system within our economy to be managed by reputable credit professionals. It was therefore with these in mind that on Tuesday, 16th August, 2022, the immediate past Administration signed into law the National Institute of Credit Administration (Establishment), Act No 1018 of 2022, signaling that an unprecedented foundation had been laid by the Administration for the transition of Nigeria’s economy from cash-based to a credit system that would serve as catalyst for economic growth and development”.

“Mr. President Sir, that your administration is looking to go the way of credit economy is to say the least a bold step towards achieving an enduring legacy of “honesty and integrity” cultured society. These two traits are the critical pre-requisites for a healthy credit cultured economy. To access or manage credit of any form, including business credit and consumer credit, honesty and integrity characters are critical requirement. To situate our beloved country in this pathway for the type of economy you have in mind demands consultation, collaboration, corporation with expert institution”.

Continuing, Analo said that the Institute firmly believes that a credit economy is capable of providing equal growth and participatory opportunities to all members of the society, and thus, we engage in our mission of promoting credit management profession for the benefit of the economy as a whole. “In light of the fact that no economy has ever achieved growth without credit, and that credit usage is prevalent in all advanced societies, it is reasonable to assert that credit business practices that work elsewhere in the world can be applied in Nigeria.

In addition, President, Governing Council of the National Institute of Credit Administration, Mr. Andy Ojei, FICA said, “In a credit economy, both the governments, businesses and individuals have the opportunity to grow, expand and develop the economy faster than in a cash and carry system”.

According to him, only in a credit-based economic system will you find people having access to consumer credit, financial credit, trade credit, business credit, sovereign credit and political credit.

Ojei said that comparatively, a cash-based system that is heavily reliant on cash-based transactions has done significant damage to both every government as well as the people than can be quantified.

“By the nature of a credit economy, every constituent of an economy – individuals, business, and government come to meet with the credit management professionals to be assessed for creditline whether it be consumer credit, business credit, trade credit, financial credit, or sovereign credit. Thus, credit management is the mother of other

professions, as well as the livewire of business and economy”.

He said that companies produce goods in large quantities on a continual basis and sell them to buyers on credit terms to keep their production machines running. Ceasing production would result in a scarcity of products. “Credit managers are responsible for ensuring that goods are sold on credit to customers. A variety of goods are manufactured globally, across all countries and regions, using distribution channels that involve selling on credit terms. This approach ensures that the products are widely available in the market”.

He further said that credit managers and their teams ensure that customers pay the agreed upon selling price for the goods they have received on credit. “This process involves a significant amount of paperwork. The credit extended in this manner is commonly referred to as business or trade credit, with slight differences existing between trade credit and business-to business credit”.

“In the banking and finance sector, credit granting activities are also common. Individuals or businesses seeking to borrow money to start a new venture, expand an existing business, or pay off existing debt are assisted by credit managers at banks or finance companies. The responsibility of credit managers and their teams is to assess the character and track record of loan applicants to determine whether they have the capacity to meet their financial obligations.

The consumer credit sector is another area where credit management activities thrive. Individuals purchase a variety of items, such as cars, homes, furniture, electronics, and groceries, using credit cards. Credit managers and their teams are responsible for evaluating whether customers can be trusted to honor their commitments when making purchases on credit.

It is important to note that all levels of government may borrow from foreign governments, and international multilateral financing institutions that provide finance for infrastructure development, may also lend money to foreign governments with the approval of the central/federal government. In credit management terminology, this type of debt is referred to as sovereign credit. In many developing countries, governments provide “political credit” to disadvantaged groups of citizens in order to promote economic empowerment. The management of these activities in the economy falls under the responsibility of credit managers and their teams”.