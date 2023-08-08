Creation of 33 LCDAs; Secrecy in publishing lists needless, lawyer tells Ondo govt

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Akure based lawyer, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori, has kicked against the secrecy by the Ondo state government in publishing the list of the proposed 33 LCDAs and their headquarters.

Emodamori, said that the furore over the new LCDAs because of the secrecy was needless.

In a letter to the state Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Charles Titiloye, made available to vanguard in Akure, the lawyer, accused him of being the arthur and finisher of the needless confusion over the new councils.

He expressed shock that ” the State appears more interested in the proliferation of local councils (with the attendant astronomical costs), at a time when we are advocating for the reduction in the cost of governance.

“Admittedly, political jobbers may benefit from the jobs and palliatives incidental to this development.

” I am propelled to write because it is totally disrespectful to our people, and a violation of their fundamental right to freely receive information as enshrined in Section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), for their own public servants to tell them that they are not entitled to know the local councils which are supposedly being created for them until the whole exercise is over.

“Why the secrecy? Has governance now become a ‘cult’ affair? There must be something we do not know here.

“The procedure for creating a new local government is clearly outlined in Section 8 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as follows: 3 “S.8 (3) A bill for a Law of a House of Assembly for the purpose of creating a new local government area shall only be passed if- a request supported by at least two-thirds majority members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new local government area).

He said that from the constitutional provisions, “even the Iyalojas in Oja Oba and Isikan Markets in Akure know that it is their right to be fully informed and involved in the creation of new local councils.

Emodamori explained his disapproval of the ” Attorney-General’s unfortunate statement that the people of Ondo State have to wait till the law creating the LCDAs is passed and gazetted before knowing their identities and other details. That procedure, I submit, is unconstitutional.

” You must not only protect and preserve the sanctity of the law, but also properly advise the government to do so. We must do things the right way.

“I therefore call on the State Government, through the Honourable Attorney-General, to first publish the list of the proposed 33 LCDAs and their Headquarters, and then follow the procedure for creating new local government(s) meticulously outlined in S.8 (3) of the 1999 Constitution quoted above.

“I am not unaware that some political parties in the State are rightly or wrongly opposed to the creation of the LCDAs, perhaps for some different political reasons.

“I am not a politician. I am an Apostle of constitutionalism. However, if the creation of new LCDAs is simply part of the upcoming local government election politics, the Government seriously needs to first count the cost.

Emodamori, said that “the government of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN has done fantastically well in terms of infrastructure, security, workers’ welfare and genuine sub-regional and national integration, to the admiration of the people of Ondo State, and does not need to embark on the unsustainable proliferation of local councils at this trying economic times, just to win local government elections, as some people are insinuating.

He added that “However, if the LCDAs must be, let them be according to the law.