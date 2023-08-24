Create amnesty liaison offices in Niger Delta states — Clark, stakeholders urge Ndiomu

Ndiomu

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region have appealed to the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd.) to establish liaison offices in Niger Delta states to ensure effective implementation of PAP initiatives.

They said it will enable the establishment of a “single window liaison” at the PAP headquarters “for the purpose of resolving issues brought before the PAP management”.

This formed part of the resolutions reached according a communique issued after a meeting of leaders of the Niger Delta Region with Phases 1, 2 and 3 of PAP beneficiaries in Abuja on Monday, August 21.

The resolutions were jointly adopted by elder statesman and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark; PAP Interim Administrator, Ndiomu; representatives of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Ijaw National Congress (INC); ex-agitators and other prominent stakeholders of the Niger Delta region.

They re-affirmed that the PAP, which was instituted by late ex-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009, hasd played a major role in bringing peace, security and stability to the Niger Delta region, which at the time was challenged by an upsurge of militant activities.

At the meeting, which provided a platform for the stakeholders to critically review the workings of the PAP since its inception, participants, especially the representatives of beneficiaries, also shared their thoughts on various existing challenges and charted a way forward.

While commending the PAP Interim Administrator on the new initiatives to deepen socio-economic impact through the establishment of the PAP Cooperative Scheme, they enjoined all beneficiaries to “wholly embrace it”.

They noted that the PAP had carried out various training and reintegration initiatives. They thus urged that the programme be sustained with “greater vigour and funding”.

The stakeholders also affirmed that the PAP Interim Administrator had demonstrated high administrative capacity and competence since assuming office in October 2022.

They urged youths of the Niger Delta to sustainably embrace peace and work with the government to ensure effective implementation of the PAP initiatives aimed at addressing the socio-economic and developmental challenges of the region.

They called on the Federal Government to accord special attention to the amnesty programme, which according to them, had remained a major boost to the critical oil and gas industry, from which the country earns most of its revenue.

Calls were also made for the amnesty programme to “be inclusive, to cover all properly accredited delegates, and improved conditions for its implementation, as regards welfare of beneficiaries” in line with the economic realities of the country.

On series of media attacks against the PAP leadership, the beneficiaries (delegates of phases 1, 2 and 3) at the meeting, apologised and pleaded clemency. They blamed the situation on misinformation.

Roll call

Representatives of Beneficiaries at the meeting were: Owoupele Eneoriekumoh, Omiundougha Richard, John Esuku, Ibena Rufus Salvation, Inko West Bright, Tam Odogwu, Aso Tambo, Delta Dede, and Olotu Wanemi.

Leaders of ethnic nationalities who jointly signed the communique included: Dr. Godknows Igali, Secretary of Board of Trustee’s (BOT), PANDEF; Dr. Alfred Mulade, National Secretary, PANDEF; Dr. Ken Robinson, National Publicity Secretary, PANDEF; Dr. Prince Anyanate Kio, Leader, National Representative Council (NRC) of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) Worldwide; Engr. Ebi Wodu, National Secretary, Ijaw National Congress (INC) Worldwide; Ms Annkio Briggs, Critical Stakeholder; Chief Kennedy Odiowei National Financial Secretary (INC) and others.