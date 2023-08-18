Crashed marriage: How popular Lagos Socialite was rescued from plunging into lagoon

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy was averted on Thursday, when a popular Lagos socialite and owner of House of Phreedah, Farida Abdulkabir’s was saved from plunging into lagoon on Third Mainland Bridge over crashed marriage.

Farida, whose N100 million marriage crashed after two months was saved by passersby and first responders on the Third Mainland Bridge.

A viral video on social media saw rescuers holding on to Farida as she struggled to free herself from the hold to jump into the lagoon in apparent attempt to commit suicide.

The rescuers were seen pacifying her to desist from the act, assuring her there was no need to take her life but all would be well with her, before she was whisked away into her vehicle and taken to an undisclosed destination.

The fair complexioned, beautiful woman and entrepreneur and socialite, owns beauty lounge and spa located at number 116 Akerele street, Surulere, Lagos.

As a fallout of crashed marriage, Farida who could not endure depression decided to end her life as she alighted from her black coloured Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, on the Third Mainland Bridge to plunge into the lagoon.

She was married to another Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, in a grand marriage about two months ago.

It was gathered that her husband, Okulaja walked out of the matrimonial home.

Subsequently, Farida and her estranged hubby engaged in altercations, revealing shocking family secrets on social media, attacking themselves, calling themselves ridiculous, unprintable names.

Several efforts by family members and close allies to reconcile the two couple failed leading to Farida attempting suicide to end it all.