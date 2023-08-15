Cowboy policies and matters affecting

By Sola Ebiseni

MY friend, an “emi lo kan” jihadist, was not happy with the descriptions of the acts of the current occupants of Aso Villa as “cow boy” policies by the Afenifere in its communiqué last week on the state of the nation. He also made reference to a video of an interview by Segun Sowunmi with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television on Sunday, which not only attested to the cowboy characterisation but showed disgraceful nepotistic tendencies, which is what the Yoruba has often complained of in national political appointments. In the interview, Sowunmi rightly berated the fact that the most sensitive and nationally significant offices, such as the heads of the Central Bank, Immigration, Customs, the Police, the Army, and the Chief of Staff, name it, are all in the same region as the head of government. How does any right thinking Nigerian endorse a policy of an overbloated government with an unprecedented number of 48 ministers. In this season, hapless citizens are expected to make sacrifices in line with imposed austerity measures. It is unimaginable that those who have often touted progressive ideology for restructuring and balanced federation would assign only five ministers to the entire South-East region out of 48.

The Nigerian state is now engulfed in myriads of problems threatening our fragile national integration because someone wanted to flaunt Nigerian military capability, which had been fatigued by insurgency and other issues of internal security. Niger may be just 25 million in population compared with Nigeria’s over 200 million, yet Niger is 1,267,000 km2 in size compared with Nigeria’s by far smaller size of 923,768 km2. The race between Nigeria and Niger tracking this vast territory is like that of the proverbial buffalo, which was defeated by the crafty tortoise in a long-distance race because the bullying buffalo was relying more on its strength and size while the tortoise, conscious of its incapacity, strategically employed its capable hands, causing its children of the same physiognomy to appear to the buffalo, pretending to be mother tortoise, until the alágbára ma m’erò (thoughtless bully) buffalo got exhausted and died.

It is such cowboy thinking that did not make Nigeria realise that it could only hurt Niger in the short run by its cheap discontinuance of electric supply to that country. It is rather strange that Nigeria did not remember that its supply of power to Niger is not for any altruistic considerations but a bilateral agreement between the two countries by which Nigeria is allowed to dam the River Niger down stream for mutual electricity supply to both countries so that the Republic of Niger may not dam it upstream with multiple socioeconomic implications for Nigeria. Now that Niger has become so attractive to the world, better offers for electricity supply await Niger in either China or Russia because Niger has abundant resources in exchange.

The words of our elders that what an elder eats èko with is rather kept under the leaf or that he does not at once expose its powers to a child should have guided the ECOWAS and its leaders before they hastily declared ultimatum, failure which they might declare war. To make good their declaration, the Conference of Chiefs of Defence Staff of the member states was given commands to mobilise to the borders of Niger for necessary action. Now that the ultimatum has lapsed and the Nigerien coupists are still standing, the only face-saving grace for ECOWAS and Nigeria in particular, is to pray that the junta see reason to embrace dialogue. Yet the threats of war abinitio make such discussion, if it holds, most fruitless.

A compromise will be that the junta agrees that the government now formed will be a transitional one for about two years, when elections will be held to return the country to democracy. The return of ECOWAS man-Friday, Muhammed Bazoum, to power is a tall order. During the electioneering campaigns, and to the chagrin of those of us, Omo Eko, we were treated to the lies that modern Lagos was built by the APC presidential candidate and his team, who would ipso-facto do wonders at the federal level. We told them that if Lagos is qualified to be called modern, it was made by Jakande in education, health, road infrastructure, urban renewal, and integrated rural development. We told them that for his feat, Jakande managed the Lagos resources without making the common man bear the brunt of development.

When they told us that Lagos internally generated revenue had increased tenfold, we asked them to show us the economic development that made that possible. What we saw and knew instead was the traumatisation of poor citizens through draconian and unorganised taxation focused on bus drivers, truck pushers, vulcanisers and the like who struggle on the streets daily to make ends meet. We told them that the Fourth Mainland Bridge had remained in the pipeline since 1999. They told us about Eko Atlantic city and we asked them what percentage of Lagos even knew its location. In the self-delusion of performance in Lagos, they have packed themselves, filling the Executive Arm of the Government of the Federation in every material particular. They have rubbished the face and sophisticated psyche of our tribe as a people, only playing lip service to restructuring and true federalism by their monopoly of strategic positions in government.

They are now quick to remind you how the Yoruba were marginalised under Jonathan and given a portfolio without power by Buhari, as if such primitive machinations, if true, should be an unending yardstick of our national engagement. When you saw the people of the North, particularly Kano, the epicentre of Northern politics, on the streets protesting a planned war against our brothers in Niger and Northern political and revered monarchs and religious leaders dispatched on fruitless diplomatic missions to Niger only after war had needlessly been declared, what came to your mind immediately was that these people were only pretending they knew Nigeria. As stated by the Afenifere in its last communique, “this interim period in the political life of the country has further abysmally exposed the pretences and hypocrisy of those who have often paid lip service to progressive inclinations as rapacious power mongers without a thought for the people”.

Nigeria, we hail you.

Ebiseni is the Secretary General, Afenifere and South West Coordinator OBIDATTI Campaigns.