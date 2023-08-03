Court vacates interim order against energy firm

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has set aside an ex-parte order obtained by Duport Energy Limited, in a suit over the control of an energy development company, Duport Midstream Company Limited, and others.

Trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, set aside the order. He held that Duport Energy obtained the order by misrepresentation of material facts.

Duport Energy, which holds 18 per cent shareholding in legue with others, was allegedly planning to take over the control of Duport Midstream Company Limited through its minority shareholding.

It was alleged that in a bid to achieve the takeover, the minority directors subjected all decisions regarding the day-to-day running of the company to board deliberations.

Consequently, Platform Capital Investment Partners Limited, the majority shareholder of Duport Midstream Company Limited with 74 per cent shareholding, sought to remove the “disruptive directors” from the board.

However, Duport Energy Limited sought to prevent their removal and sued.

Duport Energy Limited filed the suit despite its awareness and those of its directors about the existence of an initial suit at the instance of Duport Midstream Company Limited on the same subject matter.

Duport Midstream operates an energy park in Egbokor, Edo State with a capacity of 2,500 barrels, potentially expandable to 10,000 barrels per day.

The Energy Park contains a five megawatts plant capacity, a 60 million standard cubic foot, SCF, gas processing plant, a 10 million SCF compressed natural gas (CNG) plant, 30,000 MT refined product terminal and a Tier IV Data Centre.