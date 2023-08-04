Court stops Obaseki’s impeachment moves against deputy, Shuaib

Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The political landscape in Edo state is assuming an unusual dimension as the Deputy Governor of the state, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu has approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to stop a purported plan to impeach him and also stop security agencies and agents of the governor from harassing him.

In the suit documents sighted in Benin on Friday and marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 between Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu who is the Plaintiff/Applicant and The Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, The Governor of Edo State, The Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly and The Chief Judge of Edo State who are Defendants/Respondents, Shaibu wants the court through an interlocutory injunction to restrain the governor who is the third defendant/respondent “or his agents or persons acting for and on his behalf from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing and preventing the Plaintiff/Applicant in carrying out the functions of his office as Deputy Governor of Edo State including attending State Executive Council Meetings/Functions and other duties pertaining to his office pending the hearing and determination of the substantive and to also restrain the governor from using the Speaker of the House of Assembly, the House State House of Assembly “whether by themselves or their agents or persons acting for and on their behalf from initiating impeachment proceedings against the plaintiff with a view to removing him from office as the Deputy Governor of Edo State.”

In an “Affidavit of Urgency” attached to the court documents, Shaibu said he was aware that the facts of the suit are about the governor preventing him from functioning as the deputy governor of the state using the police, SSS and the speaker and the house of assembly to impeach him.

He said “the 3rd Defendant has hatched plans to impeach me and the court needs to urgently intervene by restraining him and all the other defendants acting in concert with him.”