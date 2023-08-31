Court stops firms from accessing N1.37bn in 24 banks

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, restrained Duport Midstream Company Limited, Platform Capital Investment Partners Limited and their Managing Director, Akintoye Akindele, from accessing N1.379 billion or its equivalent in any currency in 24 banks pending the determination of a motion on notice by Union Bank.

The trial judge, Justice Akintayo Aluko, made the order following an application by the bank through its counsel, Temilolu Adamolekun.

The 24 banks are the 4th to 27th respondents in the case.

The applicant bank alleged that the defendants were indebted to it to the tune of N1,379,400,918 as of June 30, 2023, Granting the ex parte application motion, Justice Aluko, said: “It is, hereby, ordered as follows: “That an interim order of Mareva Injunction restraining the defendants from dealing with any of the monies standing to their credit in all of their accounts, records or howsoever, held with the 4th to 27th respondents and also their monies standing to their credit in the custody of the plaintiff up to the tune of N1,379,400,918 or its equivalence in any foreign currency pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice is hereby granted.”

The court also restrained the banks from releasing to the defendants any monies, funds or any other instrument belonging to the defendants, to the tune of N1,379,400,918 or its equivalence in any foreign currency that may be found in their custody.

It further directed the banks “to disclose on oath whatever sum of money that may be in their custody belonging to the defendants for further direction of this court is hereby granted.”

The judge adjourned the matter to 13/9/2023 for motion on notice.