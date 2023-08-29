Court restrains EFCC, CCB, ICPC from arresting Kano anti-graft agency chair

Stock photo

By Bashir Bello

A Kano State High Court has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC from investigating or arresting Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Rimingado.

The court presided over by Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu also restrained the trio from meddling into the affairs of the Commission, pending the hearing of the originating motion on notice.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) have recently launched investigations into the activities of the Kano anti-graft agency under Rimingado.

Justice Adamu gave the interim order restraining the trio upon a motion Ex-Parte together with accompanying affidavit duly sworn to by one Khalifa Auwal Hashim on the 28th August, 2023 and after hearing of Mr. H. I. Dederi Esq. (Attorney General of Kano State), Counsel for the Applicant.

The Judge also ordered all parties involved in case to maintain Status Quo Ante-bellum.

According to the order sighted by Vanguard, that, “Order is hereby made by way of Interim injunction restraining the Defendants/Respondents from meddling or delving into the affairs or taking any step on, related to or in connection with the functions, duties and affairs of the Plaintiffs/Applicants in this Matter pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.

“Order is hereby made by way of Interim Injunction restraining the Respondents either by themselves, agents, staff privies or whosoever, howsoever, in whatsoever way manner from inviting, threatening, coaxing, cajoling, arresting or in any way or manner, interfering, meddling or interloping in the affairs of any staff or person under the services of the Plaintiffs by whatever designation or nomenclature called, pending the Hearing and Determination of the Originating Motion,” the order reads.

Justice Adamu similarly ordered for accelerating hearing of the matter by abridging time within which the Defendants may file and serve their respective court processes.

Applicants in the suit include, Attorney General of Kano State, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission and its Chairman, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado.

On the other hand, Respondents are, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC.

The Judge, Justice Adamu however, adjourned the matter to the 25th September, 2023 for hearing of the originating motion.