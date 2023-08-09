Court remands security guard for allegedly slapping pregnant woman

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a security guard, Ibrahim Koroka in a Correctional Centre for allegedly slapping a pregnant woman.

The judge, Mr Saminu Suleiman, adjourned the matter until Aug.29 for hearing.

The police charged the defendant with criminal force, assault and causing grievous hurt which he pleaded not guilty to.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, SP Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, one Mrs Joy Chidi reported the matter at Dutse Alhaji Police Station on July 27.

Olanipekun alleged that the complainant went into hotel premises under renovation to sell bread and drinks on the said date.

He said that the defendant, a security guard at the premises, slapped the complainant was pregnant and kicked her in the stomach.

“The complainant was in severe pain as a result of the kick by the defendant and she was rushed to the Primary Health Care Centre, Kubwa, for treatment, she had spent N7,900 so far on the hospital bill,” the prosecutor told the court.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 265 and 247 of the Penal Code.