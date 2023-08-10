Court remands man, 52, for allegedly defiling, impregnating 12-year-old girl

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Thursday remanded a 52-year-old, Kizito Chukwu, at the Awajighor Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl leading to her unwanted pregnancy.

Police also docked Chukwu for harassing the 16-year-old elder sister of the minor by forcefully romancing her.

Police prosecuting counsel, ASP Clement Okuoimose told the court that Chukwu of Sewekan Close, Ajara-Vetho, Badagry, defiled and had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor at his residence.

He said Chukwu committed the offences in March.

“Chukwu penetrated the vagina of the girl with his penis which caused her unwanted pregnancy.

“At the same address in March, he unlawfully harassed the senior sister of the girl aged 16 years by romancing her,’’ he said.

Okuoimose said the offences contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).

Chukwu pleaded not guilty to the charges, however.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye ordered the remand of the accused at the correctional centre and directed that the case file be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Adefioye adjourned the case till Oct. 31 for mention.