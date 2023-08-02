Court remands Bank staff in Kwara over alleged stealing of N22.1Million

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

A staff of a Commercial Bank(names withheld) with a branch in Ilorin, Mr Aribisala Jeremiah has been ordered to be remanded at Correctional Facility in Ilorin over alleged stealing of twenty-two million, one hundred and twenty-eight thousand naira in the bank.

Magistrate Jumoke Kamson, who presided over the matter, in his short ruling, granted the prosecutor’s application and ordered Jeremiah’s remand till the 31st of this month.

Jeremiah was arraigned by Kwara State Police Command for allegedly defrauding the bank

to the turn of twenty-two million, one hundred and twenty-eight thousand naira.

According to the Supervisor at the

Bank’s branch at Gaa-Odota, Ilorin, Mr Tolulope Adewusi who is the (complainant), Jeremiah who was the Bank’s Teller, committed the crime between March and June this year through his friend bank account, one Kehinde Kemisola Kolawole.

The charge sheet noted that “Investigation revealed that Jeremiah who was employed by the bank in 2019 breached the company trust, diverted the said amount which was supposed to be credited into the financial institution account.

“Investigation further revealed that Jeremiah later diverted the fund from his friend account into his Access Bank account and Kuda Bank account respectively”, it added.

The police prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, informed the court that the case is an advance fee fraud which is not ordinarily bailable.

He argued that the court should consider the motion exparte attached to the police report, seeking the remand in the Correctional facility pending the outcome of the police investigation into the matter.

Magistrate Jumoke Kamson, who presided over the matter, in his short ruling, therefore granted the prosecutor’s application and ordered Jeremiah’s remand till the 31st of this month.