Court remands bank staff in Kwara over alleged stealing of N22.1m

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin —A staff of a new generation bank, Mr. Aribisala Jeremiah, has been ordered to be remanded in Ilorin prison over the alleged stealing of N22.1 million from the bank.

Magistrate Jumoke Kamson, who presided over the matter, in his short ruling, granted the prosecutor’s application and ordered Jeremiah’s remand till July 31.

Jeremiah was arraigned by Kwara State Police Command for allegedly defrauding the bank to the turn of N22.1 million.

According to the supervisor at the bank’s branch at Gaa-Odota, Ilorin, Mr. Tolulope Adewusi, who is the (complainant), Jeremiah who was the bank’s teller, committed the crime between March and June this year through his friend bank account, one Kehinde Kolawole.

The charge sheet noted: “Investigation revealed that Jeremiah, who was employed by the bank in 2019, breached the company trust, diverted the said amount, which was supposed to be credited into the financial institution account.

“Investigation further revealed that Jeremiah later diverted the fund from his friend account into his two accounts.”

The police prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, informed the court that the case is an advance fee fraud, which was not ordinarily bailable.

He argued that the court should consider the motion exparte attached to the police report, seeking the remand of the defendant in prison custody, pending the outcome of the police investigation into the matter.

