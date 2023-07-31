Court jails 3 students in Kwara for gang-raping their cousin

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Three students of a tertiary institution in Kwara State (name withheld) have been convicted by a Kwara State High Court for conspiring and gang-raping a cousin of one of them.

The trial judge is Justice Adenike Akinpelu.

The court, yesterday, found them guilty on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and rape of the victim (name withheld) at the Adangba area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The convicts, Omotosho Yahaya, 23, who is the cousin of the victim; Mustapha Ahmed, 23 and 22-year-old Mustapha Ridwan, were students of a tertiary institution in the state.

The first defendant (Omotosho) was said to have invited his two friends to join him in the act against the victim in the room.

They were sentenced to five years imprisonment for rape and two years for criminal conspiracy.

The sentences, which include an additional N50,000 fine are to run concurrently.

Justice Akinpelu in her judgement, said: “The confessional statements of the defendants are clear, unambiguous and equivocal contrary to the argument of their counsel.

“No woman in her right senses will consent to and allow three men to have sex with her.

“Exhibit 1 (a plank) recovered from the scene of crime attested to the fact that the victim was threatened and rape coupled with other tests from a government hospital conducted on her.”

Though desirable, Justice Akinpelu, said: “It is not in all cases that the absence of the victim in court due to certain circumstances can be relied upon to argue a case.”

The court described their “claims that she owed them money as a fairy tale” and pronounced them “guilty as charged.”

Responding to the judgment, prosecutor, Muslimat Suleiman, a principal counsel from the Kwara State Ministry of Justice, said the judge has done justice to the case having evaluated all the evidences before her.

On his part, Director, Office of the Public Defender, Ishola Olofere, who defended the first and second defendants, described the judgment as a “good one even though it was against us looking at the industry exhibited by the judge.”