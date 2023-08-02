Court grants Ogun speaker leave to travel for medicals

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, granted leave to the Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker, Taiwo Oluomo, and two others, to travel abroad for medical check-up.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted the order following a motion experte application, seeking the permission of the court to hear the application for leave to travel abroad for a medical check-up during the annual vacation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had on September 6, 2022 arraigned Oluomo before the court over alleged N2.475 billion money laundering.

Oluomo was arraigned alongside Oladapo Samuel, Adeyemo Taiwo, and Adeyanju Amoke (now at large) on 11 charges of conspiracy, forgery, stealing and money laundering preferred against them by the EFCC.

EFCC counsel told court that the defendants committed the alleged offences between 2019 and 2022.

In a short ruling, Justice Oweibo granted the application as prayed.

Justice Oweibo remitted the file back to Abeokuta division of the court, where the normal trial is on going.