Court freezes Orjiako’s bank accounts, assets

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, granted an ex-parte order freezing Dr ABC Orjiako’s bank accounts and other assets over alleged indebtedness to Access Bank Plc.

The trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, granted the order while ruling on an ex-parte application by the bank in suit FHC/L/BK/08/2023.

The court also restrained Orjiako his agents, servants and/or privies or any other person or group of persons whatsoever, under his authority or any other authority from operating, withdrawing from or otherwise tampering and/or dealing with his funds in any bank and/or financial institution within Nigeria, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for the appointment of a Special Manager filed along herein.

The court also restrained his former employers and his other investment vehicles from having anything to do with him financially until his alleged indebtedness was cleared.

Respondents in the suit are Helko Nigeria Limited, Neymeth International, Pharmaceuticals Plc, Salvic Petroleum Resources Limited, and Zebbra Energy Limited, among others.

The court said: “That an interim order is hereby ordered restraining the debtor (Orjiakor), his agents, servants and/or privies or any other person or group of persons whatsoever under his authority or any other authority (howsoever derived or sourced) from operating, withdrawing from or otherwise tampering and/or dealing with his funds in any bank and/or financial institution within Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for the appointment of a Special Manager filed along herein.

“That a consequential order is hereby made, directing and/or compelling all banks/financial institutions harbouring the debtor’s (Orjiako) account(s) to depose to oath the sums standing to the credit of the debtor in their custody within seven days from being served with a copy of the order of the court.

directly or via proxy) in their custody and/or in the custody of any bank/financial institution pending the hearing and final determination of the Motion on Notice for the appointment of a Special Manager filed along herein.

“That an order is, hereby, made authorizing the creditor herein to take over and preserve all the assets of the debtor, whether same may be found, specifically the following properties belonging to the debtor be it directly or via proxy.”