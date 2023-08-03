Coup: World Bank suspends financial disbursements to Niger 

World Bank

By Biodun Busari

World Bank has halted all operational payments to Niger until further notice following the coup staged by military officers last week.

Niger’s Presidential Guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum, and toppled his government, an incident that was widely criticised.

ECOWAS leaders gave Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani a one-week ultimatum to reinstate Bazoum, with the support of the United States, the European Union, and France among others.

Meanwhile, Mali and Burkina Faso which are being ruled by the military have pledged their support to Niger, stressing that any foreign intervention will be an act of war.

On Thursday, Nigerian leader and ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu, sent a delegation led by former military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd) to dialogue with the military rulers in Niger.

In a latest development to restore democratic order in the West African country, the Bretton Woods institution said it will suspend funds except those meant for the private sector.

This was made known in a statement on Thursday, saying, “The World Bank believes that peace, stability and the rule of law are fundamental to building a world free from poverty on a livable planet. We are alarmed by attempts to overthrow the democratically elected government in Niger.”

“The World Bank has suspended payments on all operations until further notice, with the exception of partnerships with the private sector, which will continue with caution.”

It concluded by specifying that the international institute “intends to closely monitor the evolution of the situation.”