Coup: Tinubu, Sanusi in closed door meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and the 14th Emir of Kano , Sanusi Lamido Sanusi are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Sanusi had recently returned from Niger Republic where he went to meet the military junta that seized power from the democratically elected President Muhamad Bazoum .

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi arrived the Presidential at about 8:25pm immediately after a high delegation of the Nigeria Islamic Ulama met with the President.

When asked about his visit to Niger, the former Emir simply said, it’s fine.

As at the time of filing this report, Sanusi was still meeting with the President.