COUP: Sheikh Zakzaky condemns planned invasion of Niger republic

Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

In a vehement rejection of a purported plan for military action against coup plotters in Niger, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, the supreme leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between Nigeria and its northern neighbour.

The Sheikh warned against any divisive actions, asserting the brotherhood between Nigerians and Nigeriens.

His remarks came amid growing concerns about potential foreign interference in the region.

Addressing his followers and other Muslim faithful from his residence in Abuja, Zakzaky said,, “We are twin brothers, sharing the same roots and values. It is unimaginable that we would one day end up fighting against each other.

“It is shocking that these ruthless people want to use this country to attack our brothers, just to engage in fratricidal genocide.”

He drew attention to the historical links between the two nations, highlighting their shared cultural heritage and the remnants of once-mighty empires that straddle the modern border.

Zakzaky highlighted the fact that the cities of Borno, Hadejia, Gumel, Daura, and Katsina were partitioned into two, with parts annexed to Niger during the colonial era.

He continued, “The cultural ties that Niger and Nigeria share are closer than people imagine.

“The territories of empires founded by Shehu Usman Danfodio and Kanem Borno were carved out to create Niger and Nigeria. They did not take our history into cognizance when our borders were partitioned.”

Addressing concerns raised by some Nigeriens who fear a potential attack from Nigeria, Zakzaky reassured that Nigerians are not the enemy.

He suggested that the real threat comes from foreign powers seeking to use Nigeria for their purposes.

“Even if the threat of the invasion appears genuine, May Allah forbid this, we are not the ones attacking you.

“It is other foreign powers who want to use Nigeria to do so. They are used to this,” he stated.

Drawing parallels with the Iran-Iraq war, Zakzaky pointed out how foreign powers have historically manipulated regional conflicts.

He cited the example of Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, which was used to invade Iran after the Islamic Revolution, despite the strong cultural ties between the two nations.

“They once did it after the Islamic Revolution in Iran when they used Saddam Hussein to invade Iran. The cultural ties they share are so strong that a senior position in Iran is being fielded by an Iraqi,” Zakzaky recalled.

While the geopolitical situation continues to develop, Sheikh Zakzaky reminded the authorities of the shared history and strong cultural ties that bind the people of Nigeria and Niger.

The cleric, therefore, underscored the need for unity and understanding in the face of potential foreign interference.